Albania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Apartment in Albania
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Albania
Villa
Land in Albania
Luxury Properties in Albania
Find an Agent in Albania
Real estate agencies in Albania
Agents in Albania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Albania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Albania
Find an Agent in Albania
Real estate agencies in Albania
Agents in Albania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Albania
Lands for sale in Albania
Clear all
4 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Plot of land
Prush, Albania
€ 164,471
Land plot for sale, with regular shape and access on road. Land plot for development projects
Plot of land
Lalm, Albania
€ 240,000
Land plot for sale in a perfect locations for property investment and development
Plot of land
Prush, Albania
€ 180,000
Land plot in regular shape 20x100 for sale, direct access on main road. Land plot can be use…
Plot of land
Prush, Albania
€ 51,131
Land plot for sale, less than 8 km from city center and 4 km from last city neighborhood. Re…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map