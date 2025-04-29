Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Kenya
  3. OloosirkonSholinke ward
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in OloosirkonSholinke ward, Kenya

1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in OloosirkonSholinke ward, Kenya
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
OloosirkonSholinke ward, Kenya
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 460 m²
Kenpipe Gardens 3 & 4 Bedroom Maisonettes-Now Selling KEY DETAILS Fully detached stand…
$105,000
Properties features in OloosirkonSholinke ward, Kenya

