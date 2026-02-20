  1. Realting.com
Off plan apartments in Central Kenya, Kenya

Kiambu
1
Ruiru
1
Gitothua ward
1
Tatu City
1
Residential complex
Tatu City, Kenya
from
$54,800
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 10
Area 33–159 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Discover a premium standard of living in the very heart of Tatu City’s central business district. Here, the exotic nature of parks, forests, and coffee plantations meets modern architecture and international-class infrastructure — the ideal balance of nature and urban comfort. A unique locat…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
56.7
94,000
Apartment 2 rooms
95.3
148,700
Apartment 3 rooms
159.2
248,500
Studio apartment
33.0
54,800
Agency
Geo Estate
