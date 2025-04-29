Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Kenya
  3. Biashara ward
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Biashara ward, Kenya

1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Biashara ward, Kenya
3 bedroom house
Biashara ward, Kenya
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 Bedrooms Bungalow house for sale in Ruiru Kimbo - newly constructed (sold as is) This p…
$46,992
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Biashara ward, Kenya

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go