Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Kazakhstan
  3. Residential
  4. Panfilovskiy selskiy okrug
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Panfilovskiy selskiy okrug, Kazakhstan

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment with mountain view, with central heating, with with repair in Almerek, Kazakhstan
1 room apartment with mountain view, with central heating, with with repair
Almerek, Kazakhstan
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/3
Country apartment in the cottage town of Jean Quat, northward from. Almaty ( near the state …
€23,985
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Panfilovskiy selskiy okrug, Kazakhstan

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir