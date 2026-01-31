Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Kazakhstan
  3. Astana
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Astana, Kazakhstan

2 properties total found
Commercial property 2 000 m² in Astana, Kazakhstan
UP UP
Commercial property 2 000 m²
Astana, Kazakhstan
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Prom.base for sale in Astana.2,000 sq. M. General area-1ha Area of plot2013 year of construc…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Русский
Established business 55 m² in Astana, Kazakhstan
Established business 55 m²
Astana, Kazakhstan
Area 55 m²
💼 For sale ready profitable business - hostelOperating hostel in the central part of the cit…
$235,000
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go