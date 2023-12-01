Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Kazakhstan
  3. Commercial
  4. Karaganda

Commercial real estate in Karaganda, Kazakhstan

2 properties total found
Commercial in Karaganda, Kazakhstan
Commercial
Karaganda, Kazakhstan
Area 60 000 m²
Corporate complex & Laquo; Vogelfabrik & Raquo; includes the following facilities: 1. & laqu…
€16,55M
per month
Leave a request
Commercial in Karaganda, Kazakhstan
Commercial
Karaganda, Kazakhstan
Area 960 m²
Exclusive commercial property, location - Street Retail & nbsp; & nbsp; in the most prestigi…
€1,63M
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir