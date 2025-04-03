Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Kazakhstan
  3. Almaty Region
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Almaty Region, Kazakhstan

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Almerek, Kazakhstan
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Almerek, Kazakhstan
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern and comfortable house with three bedrooms on the second floor and a living room wit…
$98,684
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Almaty Region, Kazakhstan

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes