Residential quarter Hauts plafonds luxueux magnifique

Very beautiful Penthouse 6 pieces. ( 273 m2 arnona) Alone. Very invested. Security room. 2 beautiful terraces soucca. New Neot Sade neighborhood. 2 underground parking spaces. 1 cellar. Shabbatic elevator. Country club has two steps.
a terrace of 120 m2 living area and 30 m2 kitchen side. light through. Parquet in the rooms.
Location on the map
Raanana, Israel
RE/MAX Hadera presents an exclusive 5-room apartment in the city centre, in the famous Viva project.
This unique apartment of approximately 170 m2 on the 12th floor has a large terrace of 38 m2, with stunning views and consists of:
- from an American kitchen,
- a modern living room,
- 4…