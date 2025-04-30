  1. Realting.com
Immigration program to Canada

Process duration: from 8 months
Costs: from
$3,971
;
Permanent residence
About the Immigration Program

Canada offers various immigration pathways for skilled workers, students, entrepreneurs, and families. Popular programs include Express Entry for skilled workers, Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs) for specific provinces, and family sponsorship for reunifying with loved ones. These programs aim to attract individuals who can contribute to Canada's economy and society, offering a path to permanent residency and eventually citizenship.

from 8 months
from
$3,971
Yes
Applicant requirements

  • Valid Passport

    • Must be current and not close to expiry.

  • Language Test Results

    • IELTS or CELPIP (for English), TEF or TCF (for French).

  • Educational Credentials

    • Diploma/Degree certificates.

    • Educational Credential Assessment (ECA) from a recognized agency.

  • Proof of Work Experience

    • Reference letters from employers.

    • Job descriptions and employment contracts.

  • Proof of Funds

    • Bank statements showing enough money to support yourself and your family (required for Express Entry, unless you have a valid job offer).

  • Police Clearance Certificates

    • From each country where you’ve lived for 6+ months since age 18.

  • Medical Exam Results

    • From a panel physician approved by the Canadian government.

  • Photographs

    • Passport-size photos meeting IRCC specifications.

  • Marriage or Birth Certificates (if applicable)

    • For family sponsorships or including dependents.

  • Job Offer Letter (if applicable)

