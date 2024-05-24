  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Kecskemeti jaras
  4. Villa 2000

Villa 2000

Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Price on request
;
19
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Media Media
ID: 23249
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Hungary
  • State
    Great Plain and North
  • Region
    Bács-Kiskun
  • City
    Kecskemeti jaras

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024

Location on the map

Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa Novostrojka
Baja, Hungary
from
$223,948
You are viewing
Villa 2000
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa Novostrojka
Villa Novostrojka
Baja, Hungary
from
$223,948
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 12
5
Developer
Unique real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Hungary
“The Market Has Barely Budged.” The current situation on the Hungarian Real Estate Market
24.05.2024
“The Market Has Barely Budged.” The current situation on the Hungarian Real Estate Market
“Prices in Stores Change Consistently Once a Month.” Cost of Living in Hungary, Language Learning, Pros and Cons—Personal Experience
14.02.2024
“Prices in Stores Change Consistently Once a Month.” Cost of Living in Hungary, Language Learning, Pros and Cons—Personal Experience
“The construction sector in the country has come to a halt.” How much does real estate in Hungary cost, and is it worth investing in the market right now?
03.11.2023
“The construction sector in the country has come to a halt.” How much does real estate in Hungary cost, and is it worth investing in the market right now?
Is that the bottom point? In Hungary, real estate fell sharply
12.07.2023
Is that the bottom point? In Hungary, real estate fell sharply
Hungary will impose stricter requirements for hiring foreign workers
06.06.2023
Hungary will impose stricter requirements for hiring foreign workers
Everything About Buying Property in Hungary: from Statistics to Transaction Execution
14.08.2024
Everything About Buying Property in Hungary: from Statistics to Transaction Execution
Buying a housing in Hungary is becoming more expensive. How have prices changed in the country in 2022?
29.12.2022
Buying a housing in Hungary is becoming more expensive. How have prices changed in the country in 2022?
Luxury apartment or a house with an Eastern flair? We’ve found some unusual apartments and houses in Budapest
20.11.2022
Luxury apartment or a house with an Eastern flair? We’ve found some unusual apartments and houses in Budapest
Show all publications