  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Fuezesabonyi jaras

Lands for sale in Fuezesabonyi jaras, Hungary

13 properties total found
Plot of land in Sarud, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
Area 1 302 m²
€25,981
Plot of land in Sarud, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
Area 1 304 m²
€25,947
Plot of land in Poroszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Poroszlo, Hungary
Area 1 463 m²
€25,947
Plot of land in Sarud, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
Area 447 m²
€24,931
Plot of land in Sarud, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 000 m²
€1,70M
Plot of land in Sarud, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
Area 2 770 m²
€51,107
Plot of land in Sarud, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
Area 652 m²
€16,249
Plot of land in Poroszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Poroszlo, Hungary
Area 315 m²
€42,458
Plot of land in Sarud, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
Area 1 214 m²
€17,560
Plot of land in Sarud, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
Area 1 214 m²
€17,560
Plot of land in Ujlorincfalva, Hungary
Plot of land
Ujlorincfalva, Hungary
Area 1 000 m²
€23,619
Plot of land in Poroszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Poroszlo, Hungary
Area 987 m²
€14,434
Plot of land in Fuezesabony, Hungary
Plot of land
Fuezesabony, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 000 m²
€1,25M
