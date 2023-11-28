UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Residential
Diosd
Houses
Houses for sale in Diosd, Hungary
House
Clear all
30 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
4 room house
Diosd, Hungary
4
1
124 m²
€518,933
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Diosd, Hungary
3
1
101 m²
€327,609
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
6
3
190 m²
€589,435
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
6
4
178 m²
€526,523
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
6
4
185 m²
€544,961
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
6
4
185 m²
€544,961
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
6
178 m²
€526,523
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Diosd, Hungary
5
3
167 m²
€757,433
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Diosd, Hungary
2
1
55 m²
€117,677
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Diosd, Hungary
5
3
160 m²
€263,393
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Diosd, Hungary
4
1
82 m²
€175,599
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house
Diosd, Hungary
7
2
350 m²
€445,287
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Diosd, Hungary
3
1
78 m²
SEMI-DETACHED HOUSE , 416 M2 PLOT ! The property has been partially renovated.Habitable con…
€151,451
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Diosd, Hungary
4
1
120 m²
€380,027
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house
Diosd, Hungary
7
2
220 m²
€263,130
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Diosd, Hungary
5
2
194 m²
€311,884
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
6
3
322 m²
€1,05M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Diosd, Hungary
5
2
246 m²
€697,992
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Diosd, Hungary
3
1
67 m²
€184,112
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house
Diosd, Hungary
7
4
306 m²
€1,01M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Diosd, Hungary
4
2
105 m²
€260,496
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
6
2
335 m²
€684,164
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
6
4
675 m²
€655,219
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
6
3
245 m²
€629,010
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Diosd, Hungary
9
3
216 m²
€313,719
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Diosd, Hungary
5
2
210 m²
€579,202
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Diosd, Hungary
5
2
188 m²
€445,287
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Diosd, Hungary
5
2
210 m²
€631,880
Recommend
Leave a request
8 room house
Diosd, Hungary
8
4
327 m²
€837,590
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
6
2
289 m²
€434,599
Recommend
Leave a request
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL