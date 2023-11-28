Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Diosd
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Diosd, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
30 properties total found
4 room house in Diosd, Hungary
4 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
€518,933
Leave a request
3 room house in Diosd, Hungary
3 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€327,609
Leave a request
6 room house in Diosd, Hungary
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
€589,435
Leave a request
6 room house in Diosd, Hungary
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 178 m²
€526,523
Leave a request
6 room house in Diosd, Hungary
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
€544,961
Leave a request
6 room house in Diosd, Hungary
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
€544,961
Leave a request
6 room house in Diosd, Hungary
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 178 m²
€526,523
Leave a request
5 room house in Diosd, Hungary
5 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
€757,433
Leave a request
2 room house in Diosd, Hungary
2 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€117,677
Leave a request
5 room house in Diosd, Hungary
5 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
€263,393
Leave a request
4 room house in Diosd, Hungary
4 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€175,599
Leave a request
7 room house in Diosd, Hungary
7 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
€445,287
Leave a request
3 room house in Diosd, Hungary
3 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
SEMI-DETACHED HOUSE , 416 M2 PLOT ! The property has been partially renovated.Habitable con…
€151,451
Leave a request
4 room house in Diosd, Hungary
4 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€380,027
Leave a request
7 room house in Diosd, Hungary
7 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€263,130
Leave a request
5 room house in Diosd, Hungary
5 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
€311,884
Leave a request
6 room house in Diosd, Hungary
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 322 m²
€1,05M
Leave a request
5 room house in Diosd, Hungary
5 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
€697,992
Leave a request
3 room house in Diosd, Hungary
3 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€184,112
Leave a request
7 room house in Diosd, Hungary
7 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
€1,01M
Leave a request
4 room house in Diosd, Hungary
4 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
€260,496
Leave a request
6 room house in Diosd, Hungary
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
€684,164
Leave a request
6 room house in Diosd, Hungary
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 675 m²
€655,219
Leave a request
6 room house in Diosd, Hungary
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
€629,010
Leave a request
9 room house in Diosd, Hungary
9 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
€313,719
Leave a request
5 room house in Diosd, Hungary
5 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
€579,202
Leave a request
5 room house in Diosd, Hungary
5 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
€445,287
Leave a request
5 room house in Diosd, Hungary
5 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
€631,880
Leave a request
8 room house in Diosd, Hungary
8 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 327 m²
€837,590
Leave a request
6 room house in Diosd, Hungary
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 289 m²
€434,599
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir