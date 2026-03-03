Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Honduras
  3. Jose Santos Guardiola
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras

1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Six Huts, Honduras
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Six Huts, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
Exceptional value in the growing community of Tortuga Hills, Caribe Point, Roatán. This spac…
$249,000
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
