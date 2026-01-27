Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Condos for Sale in Honduras

Bay Islands
102
Roatan
92
Coxen Hole
13
Jose Santos Guardiola
10
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
Executive condo living at its finest! This beautifully appointed 2-bedroom, 2-bath Arihin…
$575,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Condo 1 bedroom
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 7 130 m²
Number of floors 1
Beautiful beachfront studio condo that sleeps 4 people! Fully furnished, well-maintained con…
$149,000
3 bedroom house in Utila, Honduras
3 bedroom house
Utila, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 3
Oceanfront Paradise Awaits Discover your dream island home with this stunning 2/3-bedroom…
$529,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in West End, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West End, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing Roatan Gardens, an exciting new condo development situated in West End. Roatan G…
$195,000
6 bedroom house in Roatan, Honduras
6 bedroom house
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 803 m²
Number of floors 2
Paradise Point, Oceanfront Estate with Guest Villas. A rare opportunity to own an oceanfront…
$2,75M
Condo 2 bedrooms in West End, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West End, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing Roatan Gardens, an exciting new condo development situated in West End. Roatan G…
$185,000
4 bedroom house in Calabash Bight, Honduras
4 bedroom house
Calabash Bight, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 3
This 4 BR/3.5 BA vacation hillside home with spectacular views, has proven income-producing …
$599,000
Condo 17 bedrooms in Roatan, Honduras
Condo 17 bedrooms
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 17
Bathrooms count 19
Area 1 087 m²
Number of floors 3
Experience elevated Caribbean living at Buena Vista, an architecturally designed boutique oc…
$5,80M
4 bedroom house in West End, Honduras
4 bedroom house
West End, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 2
Roatan's #1 rental home community and a rare luxury beachfront option in West End is now bei…
Price on request
Apartment in Honduras
Apartment
Honduras
Number of floors 1
Studio Arriba is a great accommodation for two couples or a small family. The studio is an o…
Price on request
Apartment in Honduras
Apartment
Honduras
Number of floors 2
Discover your dream home in this stunning modern residence, offering an expansive 3,000+ squ…
Price on request
Apartment in Honduras
Apartment
Honduras
Number of floors 1
Don't miss your chance to secure the final available unit in this sought-after development! …
Price on request
