Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Honduras
  3. Atlantida
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Atlantida, Honduras

houses
4
4 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Jutiapa, Honduras
2 bedroom house
Jutiapa, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
Cossy solid cottage in Cacao Village, Jutiapa, Atlantida, The property in being rented throu…
$89,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
1 bedroom house in El Pino, Honduras
1 bedroom house
El Pino, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom villa in a gated community. This Eco community has 14 villas,…
$89,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
4 bedroom house in El Porvenir, Honduras
4 bedroom house
El Porvenir, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 1
Casa Pelicano is a 1 story Modern Caribbean Design. This open concept home has 4 bedrooms an…
$319,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in La Ceiba, Honduras
3 bedroom house
La Ceiba, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 2
This peaceful oasis is a 2 story cement home with 3 bedrooms, large 2nd floor terrace, 2 ba…
$220,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Atlantida, Honduras

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go