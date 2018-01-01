  1. Realting.com
Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece

Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
from
€760,500
;
5
About the complex

We offer luminous villas with private swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views of the sea and green surroundings.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Hidden lighting
  • Heat pump
  • "Smart home" system
  • Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located a few steps away from Petrothalassa Beach.

  • Supermarket - 6.8 km
  • Primary school - 7.3 km
  • Medical center - 8 km
New building location
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece

Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
from
€760,500
