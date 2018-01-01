Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece

We offer high-quality and stylish villas with swimming pools, landscaped gardens and barbecue areas, views of the sea and the mountains.
The residence features a tennis court.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Wooden interior doors
Marble floors
Fireplace
Air conditioning
Solar panels
Security system
High-speed Internet
Location and nearby infrastructure
Beach - 500 meters
Chania center - 9.6 km
Airport - 7.1 km
We offer sea view apartments with balconies, parking spaces, storerooms.
Some flats have private swimming pools.
Completion - 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Underfloor heating
Security door
Air conditioning
Solar water heaters
Heat pump
Location and nearby infrastructure
Glyfada is the southern suburb of Athens, located 12 km from the center of the capital and 17 km from the international airport.
We offer apartments with parking spaces and terraces.
The residence features a large swimming pool, a bar, a restaurant, a mini market and shops, landscaped gardens.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The residence is located directly on the sandy beach, a few minutes drive from the city of Chania and the airport, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure.
Nearest beach - 1 minute
Chania - 20 minutes
Harbour - 20 minutes
International airport - 35 minutes
Highway - 5 minutes