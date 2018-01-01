Low-rise residence close to the center of Athens, Agios Dimitrios, Greece

We offer apartments with parking spaces and large balconies.
The residence with a garden and a parking.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Heat pump
Grohe sanitary ware
Italian kitchens
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet area of the central part of Athens.
Metro station - 650 meters
Syntagma Square - 6 km
Restaurants - 210 meters
Public transport stops - 400 meters
International school - 1.5 km
Airport - 30 km
Hospital - 1.5 km
We offer modern and high-quality apartments with a panoramic view of the city, balconies and gardens.
Security door
Video intercom
Kitchen cabinetry
Autonomous heating
The property is located in a quiet area in western Athens.
Center of Athens - 7 km
Port of Piraeus - 10.5 km
Airport - 25 km
Bus stop - 140 meters
Metro station - 2.8 km
Metro station under construction - 700 meters
Park - 80 meters
Kindergarten - 120 meters
Primary school - 370 meters
Supermarket - 290 meters
Shopping mall - 460 meters
We offer luxury apartments with verandas.
The residence features a parking.
The property is located in one of the most vibrant and developing areas of Athens.
Center of Athens - 6 km
Piraeus Port - 15 minutes
International school - 12 minutes
Acropolis - 15 minutes
Shopping mall - 8 minutes
Golf club - 18 minutes
Metro station - 9 minutes walk
Tram station - 1.3 km