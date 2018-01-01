  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Low-rise residence close to the center of Athens, Agios Dimitrios, Greece

Low-rise residence close to the center of Athens, Agios Dimitrios, Greece

Alas, Greece
from
€310,000
;
8
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with balconies.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the southern suburb of Athens, 5 km from the center of the capital and 4 km from Saronic Gulf.

New building location
Alas, Greece

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Modern residence in a quiet area, near a metro station, Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€1,06M
Residential complex New residence in a quiet area, 600 meters from a metro station, Korydallos, Greece
Marathonos, Greece
from
€225,000
Residential complex Luxury residence at 250 meters from the sea, Aegina, Greece
Church of Saint Nicholas, Greece
from
€204,320
Residential complex New snow-white residence near a metro station, Chalandri, Greece
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
from
€380,000
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments near the port, Pireus, Greece
7 7, Greece
from
€380,000
You are viewing
Low-rise residence close to the center of Athens, Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Alas, Greece
from
€310,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New snow-white residence near a metro station, Chalandri, Greece
Residential complex New snow-white residence near a metro station, Chalandri, Greece
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
from
€380,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with parking spaces and large balconies. The residence with a garden and a parking. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Heat pump Grohe sanitary ware Italian kitchens Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area of the central part of Athens. Metro station - 650 meters Syntagma Square - 6 km Restaurants - 210 meters Public transport stops - 400 meters International school - 1.5 km Airport - 30 km Hospital - 1.5 km
Residential complex New low-rise residence close to the center of Athens, Petroupoli, Greece
Residential complex New low-rise residence close to the center of Athens, Petroupoli, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€275,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer modern and high-quality apartments with a panoramic view of the city, balconies and gardens. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Security door Video intercom Kitchen cabinetry Autonomous heating Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area in western Athens. Center of Athens - 7 km Port of Piraeus - 10.5 km Airport - 25 km Bus stop - 140 meters Metro station - 2.8 km Metro station under construction - 700 meters Park - 80 meters Kindergarten - 120 meters Primary school - 370 meters Supermarket - 290 meters Shopping mall - 460 meters
Residential complex Stylish residence close to the sea and the center of Athens, Greece
Residential complex Stylish residence close to the sea and the center of Athens, Greece
taistra, Greece
from
€497,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury apartments with verandas. The residence features a parking. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the most vibrant and developing areas of Athens. Center of Athens - 6 km Piraeus Port - 15 minutes International school - 12 minutes Acropolis - 15 minutes Shopping mall - 8 minutes Golf club - 18 minutes Metro station - 9 minutes walk Tram station - 1.3 km
Realting.com
Go