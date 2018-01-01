New complex of villas near beaches, Chalkidiki, Greece

  1. Realting.com
Simantra, Greece
from
€2,20M
;
20
About the complex

We offer villas with swimming pools of 70 m2, lounge and barbecue areas, parking spaces.

Completion - 2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near beaches, 10 km from Agios Nikolaos and 120 km from the airport of Thessaloniki.

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
Interest rate
Loan amount
Loan amount
Period
Period
Monthly payment
Monthly payment
