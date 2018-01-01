Modern residence with an underground parking, Kallithea, Greece

  1. Realting.com
Palaio Faliro, Greece
from
€339,360
;
3
About the complex

We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.

The residence features an underground parking.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Security door
  • Solar water heater
  • Alarm
  • LED lighting
  • "Smart home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the city center and near the sea.

  • Pharmacy - 230 meters
  • Metro station - 700 meters
  • Primary school - 500 meters
  • Park - 700 meters
Palaio Faliro, Greece

