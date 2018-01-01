Modern residence in the historic and vibrant area of Kolonos, Athens, Greece

We offer apartments with storerooms.
The residence features swimming pools and an underground parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
"Smart home" system
Solar panels
Underfloor heating
Oak floors
Daikin heat pump
Daikin air conditioning
Alarm
Location and nearby infrastructure
Voula is the southern suburb of Athens, located on the coast and 16 km from the city center.
We offer apartments with parking spaces and terraces.
The residence features a large swimming pool, a bar, a restaurant, a mini market and shops, landscaped gardens.
The residence is located directly on the sandy beach, a few minutes drive from the city of Chania and the airport, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure.
Nearest beach - 1 minute
Chania - 20 minutes
Harbour - 20 minutes
International airport - 35 minutes
Highway - 5 minutes
We offer modern and high-quality apartments with a panoramic view of the city, balconies and gardens.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.
Security door
Video intercom
Kitchen cabinetry
Autonomous heating
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet area in western Athens.
Center of Athens - 7 km
Port of Piraeus - 10.5 km
Airport - 25 km
Bus stop - 140 meters
Metro station - 2.8 km
Metro station under construction - 700 meters
Park - 80 meters
Kindergarten - 120 meters
Primary school - 370 meters
Supermarket - 290 meters
Shopping mall - 460 meters