  2. Greece
  3. Modern residence in the historic and vibrant area of Kolonos, Athens, Greece

Modern residence in the historic and vibrant area of Kolonos, Athens, Greece

Athens, Greece
from
€188,496
About the complex

We offer luminous and functional apartments with balconies.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Security door
  • Solar water heater
  • LED lighting
  • "Smart home" system
  • Alarm
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to metro and railway stations.

  • Primary school - 350 meters
  • Supermarket - 600 meters
New building location
Athens, Greece

