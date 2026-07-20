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DC Constructions (DD.CO.DE)

54 Kapodistriou Ave., 151 23 Marousi
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Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
1992
On the platform
On the platform
3 years 9 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Website
Website
ddcode.co.uk
Working time
Closed now
About the developer

A construction development company where we bring your architectural dreams to life.
As a leading and innovative company in the construction industry, we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional and sustainable solutions to our valued clients.

With a passionate team of skilled professionals and cutting-edge technology, we specialize in creating iconic structures that redefine skylines and communities.

 

Services

From residential complexes to commercial spaces, infrastructure projects, and real estate services — our commitment to quality, safety, and timeliness ensures that every project and transaction we undertake is carried out with the utmost precision and excellence.

Let's build a better future together.

Our partners
1 agent
We recommend
New buildings (1)
Our agents in United Arab Emirates
Evgenios G Dimitriadis
Evgenios G Dimitriadis
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