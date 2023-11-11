Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Attica
  5. Other

Commercial property for sale in Attica, Greece

сommercial property
830
hotels
65
offices
14
manufacture buildings
10
investment properties
5
warehouses
3
shops
19
Other To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Other 3 bedrooms in Chaidari, Greece
Other 3 bedrooms
Chaidari, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 340 m²
€420,000
Other 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with armored door, with Balcony tents in Attica, Greece
Other 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with armored door, with Balcony tents
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 297 m²
For Sale - Residential Other properties - Athens West: Peristeri - 297 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 2 …
€180,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir