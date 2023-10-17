Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Residential
  4. Tema
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Tema, Ghana

Sakumono
3
House To archive
Clear all
20 properties total found
5 room house in good condition, with stove, with вид на море in Prampram, Ghana
5 room house in good condition, with stove, with вид на море
Prampram, Ghana
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
Floor 3/3
Escape into this serene 3 floored all en-suite 3 bedrooms townhouse overlooking the Atlantic…
€180,018
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Prampram, Ghana
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Prampram, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
These properties are a collection of ;2 Bedroom Terrace – Net Floor Area: 69 sqm. Plot Size:…
€48,226
2 room house with stove, with storage room, with equipped kitchen in Tema, Ghana
2 room house with stove, with storage room, with equipped kitchen
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: TM017This property is a collection of 2,3 semi-detached and detached house loca…
€108,958
3 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with storage room in Tema, Ghana
3 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with storage room
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: OSK048This property is a 3 bedroom detached house located on a full sized plot …
€221,707
3 room house with air conditioning, with storage room, with equipped kitchen in Tema, Ghana
3 room house with air conditioning, with storage room, with equipped kitchen
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: SP078This is a 3 bedroom self-compound house in a gated community in the reside…
€94,746
3 room house with air conditioning, with stove, with storage room in Tema, Ghana
3 room house with air conditioning, with stove, with storage room
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: TM063 This property is a mixed density development comprising 23 units of 3 bed…
€208,442
House 3 bathrooms with air conditioning, with internet, with equipped kitchen in Tema, Ghana
House 3 bathrooms with air conditioning, with internet, with equipped kitchen
Tema, Ghana
Bathrooms count 3
Property ID:   SP166This property is a newly built 3 bedroom house selling in Spintex. The h…
€113,696
3 room house with air conditioning, with stove, with equipped kitchen in Tema, Ghana
3 room house with air conditioning, with stove, with equipped kitchen
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: SP127This property is a 3 Bedroom unfurnished house for Sale at Spintex. The bu…
€123,170
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden in Tema, Ghana
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: SP046This property is a 3 bedroom semi-detached house located in East Airport o…
€236,866
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Sakumono, Ghana
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Sakumono, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: TM003This property is a 3 bedroom double storey detached house with 1 bedroom b…
€2,842
4 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with storage room in Tema, Ghana
4 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with storage room
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: TM008This development consist of 3, 4 and 5 bedroom beautifully designed houses…
€258,658
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden in Tema, Ghana
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: TM076This house is a 4 bedroom stand-alone house on a private compound located …
€151,594
2 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with internet in Tema, Ghana
2 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with internet
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: EL270This is a collection of 3 and 4 bedroom semi-detached and detached houses …
€90,009
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with storage room in Sakumono, Ghana
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with storage room
Sakumono, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: TM052This property is a 4 bedroom self-compound house with 1 bedroom boys quart…
€246,341
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden in Tema, Ghana
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: SP165This property is a 4 bedroom self-compound house with 1 bedroom boysquater…
€236,866
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden in Tema, Ghana
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: TM002This property is a 4 bedroom double storey and detached house located in S…
€377,091
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with equipped kitchen in Tema, Ghana
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with equipped kitchen
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: SP061This is a 4 bedroom detached house with 1 study room. All the rooms in thi…
€236,866
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with storage room in Sakumono, Ghana
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with storage room
Sakumono, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
This property is a 4 bedroom double storey detached house with 1 bedroom boys quarters in a …
€492,681
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with stove in Tema, Ghana
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with stove
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: SP063This property is a newly built 4 bedroom townhouse located off the Spintex…
€331,612
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with storage room in Tema, Ghana
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with storage room
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€151,594

Properties features in Tema, Ghana

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir