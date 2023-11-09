Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Residential
  4. Ledzokuku-Krowor

Residential properties for sale in Ledzokuku-Krowor, Ghana

Teshie
10
10 properties total found
2 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with fridge in Teshie, Ghana
2 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with fridge
Teshie, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: SP141This property is a 2 Bedroom en-suit semi-detached townhouse with 1 staff …
€135,470
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Teshie, Ghana
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Teshie, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: SP113This new development is a 3 bedroom apartments located about 100 meters of…
€186,856
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with fridge in Teshie, Ghana
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with fridge
Teshie, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: SP049This is a 3 bedroom semi-detached townhouse in a guarded gated community o…
€158,827
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Teshie, Ghana
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Teshie, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: SP151This townhouse development in the heart of Spintex hopes to combine luxury…
€256,927
4 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with internet in Teshie, Ghana
4 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with internet
Teshie, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: TM080This property development is a collection of 4 bedroom self-compound house…
€233,570
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with garden, with internet in Teshie, Ghana
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with garden, with internet
Teshie, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: SP131This property is a 4 Bedroom house with 2 Bed Staff Quarters within a gate…
€280,284
4 room house with air conditioning, with storage room, with equipped kitchen in Teshie, Ghana
4 room house with air conditioning, with storage room, with equipped kitchen
Teshie, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: SP050This property is a 4 bedroom self-compound house in a planned gated commun…
€172,842
4 room house with air conditioning, with storage room, with equipped kitchen in Teshie, Ghana
4 room house with air conditioning, with storage room, with equipped kitchen
Teshie, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: SP042This property is a 4 bedroom self-compound house in Spintex. The house com…
€186,856
4 room house with air conditioning, with internet, with equipped kitchen in Teshie, Ghana
4 room house with air conditioning, with internet, with equipped kitchen
Teshie, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Property ID: EA036This property is a newly renovated 4 bedroom self – compound townhouse wit…
€1,869
6 room house with Bedrooms in Teshie, Ghana
6 room house with Bedrooms
Teshie, Ghana
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
PROPERTY ID: SP092This property is a 6 bedroom house in Spintex for sale. The selling price …
€355,026

Property types in Ledzokuku-Krowor

houses

Properties features in Ledzokuku-Krowor, Ghana

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir