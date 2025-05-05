Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Lashibi
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Lashibi, Ghana

1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Lashibi, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Lashibi, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: SP061This is a 4 bedroom detached house with 1 study room. All the rooms in thi…
$250,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go