Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Kumasi
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Kumasi, Ghana

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Nkwanta, Ghana
3 bedroom house
Nkwanta, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: KSI004This start of the art development is an exclusive gated community inside …
$350,000
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Kumasi, Ghana
5 bedroom house
Kumasi, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
PROPERTY ID: KSI002This property is a 5 Bedroom house located in Kumasi. This property is re…
$230,000
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Kumasi, Ghana
6 bedroom house
Kumasi, Ghana
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
PROPERTY ID: KSI005This property is a beautiful 6 bedroom house with a 3 bedroom staff quart…
$300,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kumasi, Ghana

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes