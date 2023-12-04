Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Residential
  4. Kumasi
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Kumasi, Ghana

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden in Nkwanta, Ghana
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
Nkwanta, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: KSI004This start of the art development is an exclusive gated community inside …
€321,935
Leave a request
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden in Kumasi, Ghana
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Kumasi, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
PROPERTY ID: KSI002This property is a 5 Bedroom house located in Kumasi. This property is re…
€211,557
Leave a request
6 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with fridge in Kumasi, Ghana
6 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with fridge
Kumasi, Ghana
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
PROPERTY ID: KSI005This property is a beautiful 6 bedroom house with a 3 bedroom staff quart…
€275,945
Leave a request

Properties features in Kumasi, Ghana

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir