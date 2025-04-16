Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Kpone Katamanso Municipal District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kpone Katamanso Municipal District, Ghana

houses
5
5 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Kpone Katamanso Municipal District, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Kpone Katamanso Municipal District, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: OSK011This beautiful development is a 4 bedroom sizeable townhouse located in E…
$165,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Kpone Katamanso Municipal District, Ghana
2 bedroom house
Kpone Katamanso Municipal District, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: TM017This property is a collection of 2,3 semi-detached and detached house loca…
$115,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Kpone Katamanso Municipal District, Ghana
3 bedroom house
Kpone Katamanso Municipal District, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: OSK010Beds 3 Baths 3.50 M2 210 Lot Size 40ft x 80ft Year Built New Location: Ea…
$165,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Kpone Katamanso Municipal District, Ghana
2 bedroom house
Kpone Katamanso Municipal District, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: OSK088This property is a 2 Bedroom Terrace Townhouse development in the heart o…
$95,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Kpone Katamanso Municipal District, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Kpone Katamanso Municipal District, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: TM008This development consist of 3, 4 and 5 bedroom beautifully designed houses…
$273,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kpone Katamanso Municipal District, Ghana

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes