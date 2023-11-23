Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Greater Accra Region, Ghana

Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access in Gbawe, Ghana
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access
Gbawe, Ghana
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Floor 2/2
What sets this property apart is the inclusion of a 2 bedroom maids quarters, providing conv…
€211,161
Call
Close
+233504982092 ahmed.meyaki@habita.com
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in good condition, with stove, with кондиционер in Oblogo, Ghana
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in good condition, with stove, with кондиционер
Oblogo, Ghana
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 9
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/3
A nice shelter for those who need a haven from the hustle and bustle of the city whilst lite…
€348,875
Call
Close
+233504982092 ahmed.meyaki@habita.com
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in East Legon, Ghana
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
East Legon, Ghana
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 531 m²
Floor 3/3
The new cozy and well equipped internationalized Villa is one that introduces you to a new l…
€1,10M
Call
Close
+233200800196 isshak.abubakar@habita.com
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in East Legon, Ghana
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
East Legon, Ghana
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 377 m²
Floor 3/3
The new cozy and well equipped internationalized Villa is one that introduces you to a new l…
€752,835
Call
Close
+233200800196 isshak.abubakar@habita.com
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in East Legon, Ghana
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
East Legon, Ghana
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 319 m²
Floor 3/3
The new cozy and well equipped internationalized villa is one that introduces you to a new l…
€596,760
Call
Close
+233200800196 isshak.abubakar@habita.com
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in East Legon, Ghana
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
East Legon, Ghana
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 291 m²
Floor 3/3
The new cozy and well equipped internationalized community is one that introduces you to a n…
€532,493
Call
Close
+233200800196 isshak.abubakar@habita.com
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in East Legon, Ghana
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
East Legon, Ghana
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 273 m²
Floor 3/3
The new cozy and well equipped internationalized community is one that introduces you to a n…
€413,141
Call
Close
+233200800196 isshak.abubakar@habita.com

