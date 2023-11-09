Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Residential
  4. Gbawe

Residential properties for sale in Gbawe, Ghana

1 property total found
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access in Gbawe, Ghana
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access
Gbawe, Ghana
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Floor 2/2
What sets this property apart is the inclusion of a 2 bedroom maids quarters, providing conv…
€214,884
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir