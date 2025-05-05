Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Weija Gbawe Municipal District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Weija Gbawe Municipal District, Ghana

1 property total found
Apartment in Gbawe, Ghana
Apartment
Gbawe, Ghana
We are now inviting final offers on an approximately 100 by 140 feet for a 99 years leasehol…
$100,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Weija Gbawe Municipal District, Ghana

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go