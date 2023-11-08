Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Residential
  4. Eastern Region

Residential properties for sale in Eastern Region, Ghana

1 property total found
Apartment in Aburi, Ghana
Apartment
Aburi, Ghana
PROPERTY ID: OSK120 We are inviting offers on an approximately 98 acre leasehold land lying …
€18,708

Properties features in Eastern Region, Ghana

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir