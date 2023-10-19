Villas for sale in East Legon, Ghana

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in East Legon, Ghana
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
East Legon, Ghana
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 531 m²
Floor 3/3
The new cozy and well equipped internationalized Villa is one that introduces you to a new l…
€1,14M
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in East Legon, Ghana
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
East Legon, Ghana
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 377 m²
Floor 3/3
The new cozy and well equipped internationalized Villa is one that introduces you to a new l…
€778,140
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in East Legon, Ghana
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
East Legon, Ghana
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 319 m²
Floor 3/3
The new cozy and well equipped internationalized villa is one that introduces you to a new l…
€616,818
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in East Legon, Ghana
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
East Legon, Ghana
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 291 m²
Floor 3/3
The new cozy and well equipped internationalized community is one that introduces you to a n…
€550,392
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in East Legon, Ghana
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
East Legon, Ghana
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 273 m²
Floor 3/3
The new cozy and well equipped internationalized community is one that introduces you to a n…
€427,028
