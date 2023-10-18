Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Residential
  4. Ashaiman
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Ashaiman, Ghana

2 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Apartment in Oblogo, Ghana
Apartment
Oblogo, Ghana
We are now inviting final offers on an approximately 100 by 140 feet for a 99 years leasehol…
€94,582
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Haatso, Ghana
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Haatso, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID:NL007This new development is a collection of 2 and 3 bedroom luxury terrace apar…
€146,603
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Adenta, Ghana
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Adenta, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€378
2 room apartment in Haatso, Ghana
2 room apartment
Haatso, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€113,972
9 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system in Ashaiman, Ghana
9 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system
Ashaiman, Ghana
Rooms 21
Bathrooms count 15
Area 450 m²
Floor 2/2
This 3-storey building comprises 6 apartments in all. Three apartments have 3 bedrooms in ea…
€283,747

Properties features in Ashaiman, Ghana

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir