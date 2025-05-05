Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Agbogba
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Agbogba, Ghana

1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Agbogba, Ghana
2 bedroom apartment
Agbogba, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID:NL007This new development is a collection of 2 and 3 bedroom luxury terrace apar…
$155,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go