Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Residential
  4. Adenta
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Adenta, Ghana

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Adenta, Ghana
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Adenta, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€363
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir