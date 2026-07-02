Residential complex Fashion Avenue Novyj arhitekturnyj simvol Tbilisi v prestiznom rajone Vake

VR Vake Sky Tower – Fashion Avenue is a large-scale multifunctional premium project in one of the most prestigious districts of Tbilisi – Vake. The skyscraper with a height of 260 meters is designed to become a new architectural dominant of the capital and combine five-star apartments, business, gastronomy, wellness, fashion and international service in one space.

The project is implemented by VR Holding on Chavchavadze Avenue – in the established prestigious surroundings of Vake, near parks, business and social infrastructure of the city.

This property is for those who see Tbilisi not only as a place to live, but also as a growing international market, where quality projects in scarce premium locations are especially valuable.

The architecture that changes the silhouette of the city

VR Vake Sky Tower – Fashion Avenue is conceived as a new landmark in Tbilisi.

The high-rise part of the project reaches 260 meters and includes more than 70 above-ground floors. The complex includes 815 apartments, 11 elevators and multi-level infrastructure integrated directly into the building.

The architectural image of the tower is built on a combination of glass, light and vertical landscaping. Panoramic glazing offers views of the city and the mountains surrounding Tbilisi, and landscaped levels visually separate the volume of the skyscraper and form its recognizable silhouette.

One of the key engineering features will be a dual-ventilated facade – a technological solution that increases the energy efficiency of the building, reduces external noise and provides additional protection from climatic impacts.

Vake - one of the most prestigious addresses of Tbilisi

In international real estate, the address is as important as the architecture.

VR Vake Sky Tower is located in Vak, one of the most prestigious and sustainable residential areas of the Georgian capital. In the immediate surroundings of the project are Vake Park, Mikhail Meskhi Stadium, educational institutions, public spaces and key urban routes.

Wake traditionally concentrates quality housing, restaurants, schools, universities, parks and service infrastructure. The limited availability of land for new construction makes quality projects in this part of the city especially interesting from the point of view of long-term preservation of property value.

Five-star infrastructure within the project

The VR Vake Sky Tower concept goes far beyond a traditional residential complex. In fact, an independent lifestyle ecosystem is formed inside the building, allowing you to live, work, relax and hold business meetings without leaving the project territory.

The infrastructure of the complex will include:

Class A business center and coworking space;

Trade gallery and commercial premises;

branded boutiques Fashion Avenue;

Restaurants and lobby spaces;

dining restaurant;

fitness center and SPA;

indoor and outdoor pools;

recreation and entertainment areas;

catwalk terraces and green spaces;

Padel courts;

parking and valet parking.

A special point of attraction will be the infinity pool at an altitude of 260 meters - at the highest level of the project, with panoramic views of Tbilisi.

Fashion Avenue – an international concept inside a skyscraper

One of the most unusual components of the project is Fashion Avenue, a space at the intersection of architecture, design, hospitality and world fashion.

The concept assumes the presence of international fashion brands not only in the format of boutiques. Elements of design and aesthetics of world fashion houses are integrated into public spaces and interior concept of the complex.

As a result, VR Vake Sky Tower creates not just a shopping gallery, but its own lifestyle environment – an address that should become a point of attraction for city residents, international guests and premium audiences.

Apartments of the level of five-star hotel

The residential part of the project is represented by apartments of various formats - from studios to four-bedroom residences.

The area starts from about 30 m2.

Provision is made for:

Studios are a compact format suitable for both your own living and investment strategy.

1 bedroom apartments are functional residences with a separate bedroom, living room and kitchen area.

2 bedroom apartments are a more spacious family format.

Apartments with 3 bedrooms - residences of increased area for permanent residence.

Apartments with 4 bedrooms are the most spacious format for buyers who care about the privacy and scale of living space.

The approximate areas of the layouts presented in the project range from 33.2 m2 for the studio to 158.6 m2 for a four-bedroom residence.

Panoramic glazing becomes part of the interior: from high-rise floors there are large-scale views of Tbilisi and the surrounding mountainous terrain.

Service as an international hotel

VR Vake Sky Tower – Fashion Avenue is created according to a model in which private real estate is combined with a hotel level of service.

Residents will have access to services characteristic of luxury hospitality: maintenance of apartments, round-the-clock security, technical support and infrastructure of the complex.

A separate direction of VR Signature provides for the possibility of renting apartments and professional real estate management through an international partner company.

Thus, the owner gets the opportunity to own premium real estate in Tbilisi and, if necessary, use a professional asset management model.

International Design Standards

International engineering and consulting companies were involved for the project.

The study was conducted by Cushman & Wakefield Georgia. Werner Sobek participates in the development of the engineering concept of the facade, and tests of the structure for wind loads were carried out by the international company RWDI.

Special attention is paid to acoustics, lighting of the facade and interiors, design of swimming pools and restaurant spaces, safety and quality control.

For a skyscraper of this scale, this is fundamental: premium is determined not only by the visual component, but also by the engineering of the building.

Investment potential

VR Vake Sky Tower – Fashion Avenue combines several factors that form the investment attractiveness of real estate:

Premium location.

Wake remains one of the most popular and status areas of Tbilisi.

Limited supply of land.

In the existing central district, large-scale sites for new landmark projects are objectively limited.

The uniqueness of the product.

The height of 260 meters, multifunctional infrastructure, Fashion Avenue, restaurants, wellness spaces and high-altitude infinity pool significantly distinguish the project from the standard offer on the market.

Model apartment hotel.

Real estate can be considered not only for own living, but also as an object for subsequent rental and professional management.

International audience.

The project format is aimed at both the local premium buyer and foreign owners and investors.

Capitalization potential.

The buyer receives the property at the stage of formation of one of the largest architectural projects in Tbilisi, which creates the potential for value growth as the project is built and developed.

Key characteristics

VR Vake Sky Tower – Fashion Avenue

Developer: VR Holding

Location: Vake, Tbilisi, Georgia

Address: Chavchavadze Avenue, 49

Format: residential and commercial multifunctional complex

Height: 260 m

Floors: more than 70 above ground floors

Residential floors: 57

Number of apartments: 815

Number of elevators: 11

Real estate formats: studios, apartments with 1-4 bedrooms

Areas: from 30 m2

Infrastructure: Class A business center, Fashion Avenue, restaurants, retail, SPA, fitness, indoor and outdoor pools, infinity pool, coworking, recreation areas, padel courts, parking

Planned completion: December 2031

New Generation Real Estate in Tbilisi

VR Vake Sky Tower – Fashion Avenue is a project at the intersection of architecture, private residences, five-star service, business and modern urban culture.

Its value lies not only in height or scale. The project creates a new format of premium real estate for Tbilisi – a vertical city in which a private residence becomes part of a full-fledged international lifestyle infrastructure.

For your own living - this is an opportunity to get a prestigious address, panoramic views and a hotel level of service in one of the best areas of the capital.

For the investor, it is possible to enter the large-scale landmark project of Tbilisi at the stage of its development and obtain an asset in the segment, the offer of which in the city is objectively limited.

VR Vake Sky Tower – Fashion Avenue – real estate for those who choose not just square meters, but address, architecture and long-term value.