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Residential complex Ramada Encore by Wyndham

Batumi, Georgia
from
$89,177
from
$2,200/m²
;
11
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ID: 35507
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    30

About the complex

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Real Estate Agency GulfStream presents to your attention
Apart-hotel Ramada Encore by Wyndham in Batumi is an investment-attractive format for obtaining a stable income and increasing the value of real estate.

The complex is located in the TOP location: only 300 meters to the sea and 5 minutes walk to the beach. In walking distance New Boulevard, water park, shopping centers, restaurants and all the key tourist infrastructure of the city. Perfect solution for daily rental.

The project is a ready-made investment product: studios, 1- and 2-room apartments with an area of 31.9 to 82.1 m2 with panoramic windows and balconies. All apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, including furniture and appliances - you can immediately stop or rent out.

With full payment, a 5% discount.

The format of the apart-hotel provides for a developed internal infrastructure: a restaurant and bar, a fitness club, lounge zones, underground parking, round-the-clock security and concierge service.

Ramada Encore by Wyndham is part of the international network of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, represented in more than 95 countries and includes more than 9,000 hotels. This ensures a high level of service, brand awareness and stable load, which enhances the investment attractiveness of the project.
They know us, they trust us, they build the future with us.


Lot NP011RM

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia
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Developer news

07.08.2025
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
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Residential complex Ramada Encore by Wyndham
Batumi, Georgia
from
$89,177
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Price on request
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 45
First Branded Residences in Central BatumiPremium service according to international standardsDeveloped domestic infrastructureIndicators of occupancy and growth of the cost of objects above the marketWyndham Hotels & Resorts is the #1 choice for investors around the world, the largest hospi…
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