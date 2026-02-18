Apartment in a new building Barnovi Boutique House

Project Overview

• 8 floors

• Panoramic views over the city and Mtatsminda

• Private landscaped courtyard – 500 sq.m

• 24/7 concierge service

• Two-level underground parking for 20 vehicles

• Construction carried out using environmentally friendly, high-quality building materials This development is designed to provide privacy, comfort, and elevated urban living in one of Tbilisi’s most desirable locations.

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Developer

– Premium Development Company Premium Development Company is a construction company specializing in boutique-style, multifunctional residential projects. The company focuses on developments within the historic districts of Tbilisi, ensuring each project preserves local architectural heritage while introducing modern living standards. Core Values Design A unique and contemporary architectural vision that blends elegance with functionality. Location Projects situated in historic neighborhoods of Tbilisi, giving each residence distinctive character and cultural depth. Functionality Multifunctional residential spaces designed to ensure comfortable, modern living. Mission To create refined and comfortable living environments while respecting and preserving the architectural heritage of Tbilisi’s historic districts.

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Location

Vasili Barnovi Street 28–30 1 residential building currently under construction Delivery scheduled for Q1 2026

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Pricing

Price per m² starting from $3,500

Available Units 2-Room Apartments 50.66 – 73.8 sq.m Price upon request 3-Room Apartments 86.48 – 170.1 sq.m Price upon request 4-Room Apartments 171.1 – 317.1 sq.m Price upon request 5-Room Apartment 296.9 sq.m Price upon request