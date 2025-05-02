Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. The Gambia
  3. West Coast Division
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in West Coast Division, The Gambia

Sukuta
5
2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Sifoe, The Gambia
3 bedroom house
Sifoe, The Gambia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 26 000 m²
Number of floors 2
26.000 m2 Sanctuary with Furnished Compound | Siffoe-Gunjur CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS OR A…
$210,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Old Yundum, The Gambia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Old Yundum, The Gambia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to Airport Residency, The Gambia – TRUE VALUE FOR MONEY! CALL +220 2696613 FOR VI…
$69,500
