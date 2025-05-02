Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. The Gambia
  3. West Coast Division
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in West Coast Division, The Gambia

Sukuta
5
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Sukuta, The Gambia
3 bedroom house
Sukuta, The Gambia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Attractive 3 Bedroom Home with Pool on 1500 m2 plot | Senegambia – Kololi | With 3 Storage r…
$218,847
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Sifoe, The Gambia
3 bedroom house
Sifoe, The Gambia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 26 000 m²
Number of floors 2
26.000 m2 Sanctuary with Furnished Compound | Siffoe-Gunjur CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS OR A…
$210,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom Mansion in Sukuta, The Gambia
4 bedroom Mansion
Sukuta, The Gambia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
$323,763
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in West Coast Division

villas
bungalows

Properties features in West Coast Division, The Gambia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go