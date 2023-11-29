Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Gambia
  3. Land
  4. Brikama

Lands for sale in Brikama, Gambia

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Gunjur, Gambia
Plot of land
Gunjur, Gambia
Plots for Sale in Gunjur at Greenville Estate | 15 x 20 meters starting from $6000 Plots …
€6,100
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
Plot of land in Sukuta, Gambia
Plot of land
Sukuta, Gambia
PLOTS OF LAND FOR SALE IN THE GAMBIA | CLEAN PAPERS Plots for residential, commercial and…
€9,086
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
Plot of land in Yuna, Gambia
Plot of land
Yuna, Gambia
5300 m2 Plot with buildings for sale | Yuna – Mariama Kunda | The Gambia Plot with buildi…
€80,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
Plot of land in Sukuta, Gambia
Plot of land
Sukuta, Gambia
Prime-located plot for sale in Senegambia Strip Area | Kololi Prime located plot for sale…
€318,005
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
Plot of land in Sanyang, Gambia
Plot of land
Sanyang, Gambia
“Seize the opportunity to own a piece of paradise along the Coastal Highway at Sanyang, a so…
€60,846
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir