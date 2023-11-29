Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Brikama, Gambia

10 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Sukuta, Gambia
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
6 Brand New Spacious 2-bedroom Apartments in Sanchaba | The Gambia Discover your new home…
€72,687
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch
2 room apartment in city center, with appliances, with surveillance security system in Serrekunda, Gambia
2 room apartment in city center, with appliances, with surveillance security system
Serrekunda, Gambia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 10
Apartments Offices and Retail spaces for sale and rent | Pipeline – Kanifing NEW DEVELOPM…
€71,324
Agency
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view in Sukuta, Gambia
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 13
New 1, 2 and 3-bedroom Apartments for Sale in Bijilo | The Horizon Luxury Seaside Living …
€51,789
Agency
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sukuta, Gambia
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
Studios Apartments and Penthouses for sale at Kololi Gardens | NEW with a 3-year payment pla…
€87,900
Agency
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view in Tanji, Gambia
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view
Tanji, Gambia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
1 and 2-bed Beachfront Apartments for Sale at Tanji Cliffs | Tanji Introducing Tanji Clif…
€81,409
Agency
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sukuta, Gambia
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/2
A magnificent 15-apartment company that combines efficient use of premises with high-quality…
€64,900
Agency
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sukuta, Gambia
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/1
Moona 2 is our newest housing project with modern atchitectural designs and European fine fi…
€42,900
Agency
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sukuta, Gambia
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/1
Moona 2 is our newest housing project with modern atchitectural designs and European fine fi…
€42,900
Agency
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sukuta, Gambia
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
A magnificent 15-apartment company that combines efficient use of premises with high-quality…
€64,900
Agency
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sukuta, Gambia
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sukuta, Gambia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
A magnificent 15-apartment company that combines efficient use of premises with high-quality…
€64,900
Agency
Properties features in Brikama, Gambia

