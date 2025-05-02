Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in The Gambia

1 bedroom apartment in Serrekunda, The Gambia
1 bedroom apartment
Serrekunda, The Gambia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
1, 2, and 3 bedroom Apartments | from $78,500 | Kanifing – Independence Stadium CALL GAMR…
$78,500
1 bedroom apartment in Sukuta, The Gambia
1 bedroom apartment
Sukuta, The Gambia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 13
New 1, 2 and 3-bedroom Apartments for Sale in Bijilo | The Horizon Luxury Seaside Living …
$57,000
1 bedroom apartment in Brikama, The Gambia
1 bedroom apartment
Brikama, The Gambia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/4
Lake View Studios and 1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments | NEW | Kotu Enjoy all that nature has …
$70,854
1 bedroom apartment in Sukuta, The Gambia
1 bedroom apartment
Sukuta, The Gambia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
Studios Apartments and Penthouses for sale at Kololi Gardens | NEW with a 3-year payment pla…
$96,323
1 bedroom apartment in Sukuta, The Gambia
1 bedroom apartment
Sukuta, The Gambia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Sea Side Apartments for Sale | Kololi – Senegambia Discover your dream seaside ret…
$148,717
1 bedroom apartment in Tanji, The Gambia
1 bedroom apartment
Tanji, The Gambia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
1 and 2-bed Beachfront Apartments for Sale at Tanji Cliffs | Tanji Introducing Tanji Clif…
$89,600
