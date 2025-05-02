Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in The Gambia

2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sukuta, The Gambia
1 bedroom apartment
Sukuta, The Gambia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 13
1, 2 and 3 bedroom Seaview Apartments | Bijilo | The Horizon Contact us for further detai…
$57,000
1 bedroom apartment in Serrekunda, The Gambia
1 bedroom apartment
Serrekunda, The Gambia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
1, 2, and 3 bedroom Apartments | from $78,500 | Kanifing – Independence Stadium CALL GAMR…
$78,500
