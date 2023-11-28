Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Upper Savoy
  5. Chalets

Chalets for sale in Upper Savoy, France

Chalet 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Megeve, France
Chalet 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Megeve, France
Rooms 17
Bathrooms count 10
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive chalet located in Mezheva in Mont D'Arbua France. Just an hour by car from Geneva.…
€13,00M
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Praz-sur-Arly, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Praz-sur-Arly, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This project in the Haut Savoie offers studio apartments 4 rooms ideally arranged and open t…
€1,42M
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Les Gets, France
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Les Gets, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The art of living is made in Les Gets. Fortune favours the brave The Les Gets motto. Located…
€925,000
Properties features in Upper Savoy, France

