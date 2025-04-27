Permettre la visualisation du contenu du site et l'accès aux fonctionnalités. Ce type de cookies est utilisé uniquement pour le bon fonctionnement du site et n'est pas cédé à des tiers. La désactivation est impossible sans perturber le fonctionnement du site.
We are proud to present to you our new resort project Storia Del Mare, one of the most luxurious projects in the center of Hurghada.
The Storia Del Mare project was developed by Castello.
The project has a pedestrian promenade on the seashore, rooms with sea views and panoramic views. …
"Appartement exclusif en bord de mer dans la ville d'Hurghada - Vivez une vie de luxe directement sur la plage avec une vue imprenable sur la mer. ID DU PROJET : EGH-136
MODALITÉS DE PAIEMENT :
Acompte de 30 % et le montant restant en versements échelonnés pendant 3 ans
(Escompte en espè…
La Bella Resort Hurghada is a new and inspiring project. It comprises of 149 units in total and the units start from 30m2 to 160m2.
Situated in the heart of hurghada right on the promenade in Mamsha will lie a number of one-, two- and three-bedroom units overlooking the Red Sea. With ever…
"EXCLUSIVE RED SEA – Hurghada hotel ambiance living directly on the beach with breathtaking sea view. Flexible installment payment plans are available without any additional fees or hidden costs."
( TO FULFILL YOUR DREAM OF LIVING ON THE BEAUTIFUL CORAL BEACHES OF THE RED SEA )
PROJEC…
ID DU PROJET :EGM-101 MODALITÉS DE PAIEMENT :à partir de 20 % d'acompte et le reste en versements sans frais jusqu'à la remise des clés LOCALISATION : Égypte/Marsa AlamDistance de la mer : 400 MDistance du Caire : 640 kmAéroport de MATANGI : 35 km TYPES D'APPARTEMENTS DISPONIBLES : 1+0 - 5…
"Exclusive Hurghada– Experience luxury living Close to the beach. Flexible installment payment plans are available, and you’ll enjoy the benefit of no additional fees or hidden costs, making your investment seamless and stress-free."
"To fulfill your dream of living by the beautiful cora…
"MER ROUGE EXCLUSIVE – Hurghada ambiance hôtelière vivant directement sur la plage avec vue imprenable sur la mer. Des plans de paiement échelonnés flexibles sont disponibles sans frais supplémentaires ni frais cachés
(POUR RÉALISER VOTRE RÊVE DE VIVRE SUR LES BELLES PLAGES DE CORAIL DE LA…
ID DU PROJET :EGH-102 CONDITIONS DE PAIEMENT :à partir de 15 % acompte et le montant restant en plusieurs versements sans suppléments jusqu'à la remise LOCALISATION : Égypte/HurghadaDistance de la mer -10 MDistance du Caire - 460 kmAéroport d'Hurghada - 13 km TYPES D'APPARTEMENTS DISPONIBL…
"Exclusivité Hurghada – Vivez une expérience de vie luxueuse à proximité de la plage. Des plans de paiement échelonnés flexibles sont disponibles et vous bénéficierez de l'absence de frais supplémentaires ou de coûts cachés, ce qui rend votre investissement transparent et sans stress."
( P…
ID DU PROJET :EGH-101 CONDITIONS DE PAIEMENT :à partir de 15 % acompte et le montant restant en plusieurs versements sans suppléments jusqu'à la remise LOCALISATION : Egypte/SokhnaDistance de la mer -5KMDistance du Caire - 460 kmAéroport d'Hurghada - 13 km TYPES D'APPARTEMENTS DISPONIBLES …
Sunny 4-Bedroom Villa with Direct Sea View in Somabay, Hurghada
"EXCLUSIVE RED SEA – Hurghada hotel ambiance living directly on the beach with breathtaking sea view. Flexible installment payment plans are available without any additional fees or hidden costs."
"To fulfill your dream…
Dreams can become a reality with Castello .
Our Storia Del Mare project is located on the first coastline with a personal beach, security of the site is 24 hours .
video surveillance, spa salons, gym, restaurants, parking and much more.
We have 95% of apartments with sea views in the com…
"EXCLUSIF MER ROUGE – Ambiance hôtelière à Hurghada, directement sur la plage avec une vue imprenable sur la mer. Des plans de paiement échelonnés flexibles sont disponibles sans frais supplémentaires ni coûts cachés."
(POUR RÉALISER VOTRE RÊVE DE VIVRE SUR LES BELLES PLAGES DE CORAIL DE L…
"Exclusive Hurghada– Experience luxury living Close to the beach. Flexible installment payment plans are available, and you’ll enjoy the benefit of no additional fees or hidden costs, making your investment seamless and stress-free."
( so that your dream of living on a sunny island can com…
Platinum Resort An integrated complex of residential and commercial spaces providing everything you need to get away and enjoy your retreat, all year round.
Minutes away from Downtown, with amenities that ensure you will never need to interrupt your time, designed by professional architec…