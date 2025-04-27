  1. Realting.com
  2. Égypte
  3. Mer-Rouge

Nouveaux bâtiments à vendre en Mer-Rouge

Hurghada
14
Al Hadaba
3
Marsa Alam
1
Marsa Alam
1
Complexe résidentiel Storia Del Mare
Complexe résidentiel Storia Del Mare
Hurghada, Égypte
depuis
$50,417
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 6
Surface 78 m²
2 objets immobiliers 2
We are proud to present to you our new resort project Storia Del Mare, one of the most luxurious projects in the center of Hurghada. The Storia Del Mare project was developed by Castello. The project has a pedestrian promenade on the seashore, rooms with sea views and panoramic views. …
Développeur
Castello
Immeuble Luxury 3-Room Apartment with breathtaking sea view/ Hurghada city
Immeuble Luxury 3-Room Apartment with breathtaking sea view/ Hurghada city
Al Hadaba, Égypte
Prix ​​sur demande
Nombre d'étages 4
"Appartement exclusif en bord de mer dans la ville d'Hurghada - Vivez une vie de luxe directement sur la plage avec une vue imprenable sur la mer. ID DU PROJET : EGH-136 MODALITÉS DE PAIEMENT : Acompte de 30 % et le montant restant en versements échelonnés pendant 3 ans (Escompte en espè…
Agence
Properties and partners
Résidence La Bella Resort
Résidence La Bella Resort
Hurghada, Égypte
depuis
$32,022
L'année de construction 2022
Nombre d'étages 5
Surface 46–128 m²
10 objets immobiliers 10
La Bella Resort Hurghada is a new and inspiring project. It comprises of 149 units in total and the units start from 30m2 to 160m2. Situated in the heart of hurghada right on the promenade in Mamsha will lie a number of one-, two- and three-bedroom units overlooking the Red Sea. With ever…
Agence
Hurghadians Property
Immeuble 5* Hotel ambiance right on the Red Sea with breathtaking view
Immeuble 5* Hotel ambiance right on the Red Sea with breathtaking view
Hurghada, Égypte
Prix ​​sur demande
L'année de construction 2027
"EXCLUSIVE RED SEA – Hurghada hotel ambiance living directly on the beach with breathtaking sea view. Flexible installment payment plans are available without any additional fees or hidden costs." ( TO FULFILL YOUR DREAM OF LIVING ON THE BEAUTIFUL CORAL BEACHES OF THE RED SEA ) PROJEC…
Agence
Properties and partners
Immeuble Amazing Apartments with sea view, In Hurghada
Immeuble Amazing Apartments with sea view, In Hurghada
Hurghada, Égypte
Prix ​​sur demande
L'année de construction 2027
Nombre d'étages 4
"EXCLUSIVE RED SEA – Hurghada hotel ambiance living directly on the beach with breathtaking sea view. Flexible installment payment plans are available without any additional fees or hidden costs." ( TO FULFILL YOUR DREAM OF LIVING ON THE BEAUTIFUL CORAL BEACHES OF THE RED SEA ) PROJ…
Agence
Properties and partners
Immeuble 1-Room in Apartment with sea and Beauty view,
Immeuble 1-Room in Apartment with sea and Beauty view,
Marsa Alam, Égypte
Prix ​​sur demande
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 2
ID DU PROJET :EGM-101  MODALITÉS DE PAIEMENT :à partir de 20 % d'acompte et le reste en versements sans frais jusqu'à la remise des clés  LOCALISATION : Égypte/Marsa AlamDistance de la mer : 400 MDistance du Caire : 640 kmAéroport de MATANGI : 35 km TYPES D'APPARTEMENTS DISPONIBLES : 1+0 - 5…
Agence
Properties and partners
Immeuble Luxurious 2-Room Apartment with Stunning Sea View in Somabay, Hurghada
Immeuble Luxurious 2-Room Apartment with Stunning Sea View in Somabay, Hurghada
Al Hadaba, Égypte
Prix ​​sur demande
L'année de construction 2027
Nombre d'étages 4
"Exclusive Hurghada– Experience luxury living Close to the beach. Flexible installment payment plans are available, and you’ll enjoy the benefit of no additional fees or hidden costs, making your investment seamless and stress-free." "To fulfill your dream of living by the beautiful cora…
Agence
Properties and partners
Immeuble Luxury Beach Apartment with Pool View – Soma Bay, Hurghada
Immeuble Luxury Beach Apartment with Pool View – Soma Bay, Hurghada
Hurghada, Égypte
Prix ​​sur demande
L'année de construction 2027
Nombre d'étages 2
"MER ROUGE EXCLUSIVE – Hurghada ambiance hôtelière vivant directement sur la plage avec vue imprenable sur la mer. Des plans de paiement échelonnés flexibles sont disponibles sans frais supplémentaires ni frais cachés (POUR RÉALISER VOTRE RÊVE DE VIVRE SUR LES BELLES PLAGES DE CORAIL DE LA…
Agence
Properties and partners
Immeuble 1-Room in Apartment with sea and Beauty view,
Immeuble 1-Room in Apartment with sea and Beauty view,
Hurghada, Égypte
Prix ​​sur demande
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 5
ID DU PROJET :EGH-102  CONDITIONS DE PAIEMENT :à partir de 15 % acompte et le montant restant en plusieurs versements sans suppléments jusqu'à la remise  LOCALISATION : Égypte/HurghadaDistance de la mer -10 MDistance du Caire - 460 kmAéroport d'Hurghada - 13 km TYPES D'APPARTEMENTS DISPONIBL…
Agence
Properties and partners
Immeuble Luxurious Apartments in Exclusive Somabay Project, Hurghada
Immeuble Luxurious Apartments in Exclusive Somabay Project, Hurghada
Hurghada, Égypte
Prix ​​sur demande
L'année de construction 2027
Nombre d'étages 3
"Exclusivité Hurghada – Vivez une expérience de vie luxueuse à proximité de la plage. Des plans de paiement échelonnés flexibles sont disponibles et vous bénéficierez de l'absence de frais supplémentaires ou de coûts cachés, ce qui rend votre investissement transparent et sans stress." ( P…
Agence
Properties and partners
Immeuble 3-Room Apartment with,mount and pool view, Hur
Immeuble 3-Room Apartment with,mount and pool view, Hur
Hurghada, Égypte
Prix ​​sur demande
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 5
ID DU PROJET :EGH-101  CONDITIONS DE PAIEMENT :à partir de 15 % acompte et le montant restant en plusieurs versements sans suppléments jusqu'à la remise  LOCALISATION : Egypte/SokhnaDistance de la mer -5KMDistance du Caire - 460 kmAéroport d'Hurghada - 13 km TYPES D'APPARTEMENTS DISPONIBLES …
Agence
Properties and partners
Immeuble Right on the Red Sea with breathtaking view
Immeuble Right on the Red Sea with breathtaking view
Hurghada, Égypte
Prix ​​sur demande
L'année de construction 2026
"EXCLUSIVE RED SEA – Hurghada living directly on the beach with breathtaking sea view. Flexible installment payment plans are available without any additional fees or hidden costs." ( TO FULFILL YOUR DREAM OF LIVING ON THE BEAUTIFUL CORAL BEACHES OF THE RED SEA ) PROJECT ID: EGH-112…
Agence
Properties and partners
Villa Sunny Villas with Direct Sea View in Somabay, Hurghada
Villa Sunny Villas with Direct Sea View in Somabay, Hurghada
Hurghada, Égypte
Prix ​​sur demande
L'année de construction 2027
Sunny 4-Bedroom Villa with Direct Sea View in Somabay, Hurghada "EXCLUSIVE RED SEA – Hurghada hotel ambiance living directly on the beach with breathtaking sea view. Flexible installment payment plans are available without any additional fees or hidden costs." "To fulfill your dream…
Agence
Properties and partners
Complexe résidentiel Storia Del Mare
Complexe résidentiel Storia Del Mare
Hurghada, Égypte
Prix ​​sur demande
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 6
Dreams can become a reality with Castello . Our Storia Del Mare project is located on the first coastline with a personal beach, security of the site is 24 hours . video surveillance, spa salons, gym, restaurants, parking and much more.  We have 95% of apartments with sea views in the com…
Développeur
Castello
Immeuble Luxury Apartments in high end Project in Hurghada with sea view
Immeuble Luxury Apartments in high end Project in Hurghada with sea view
Al Hadaba, Égypte
Prix ​​sur demande
Nombre d'étages 7
"EXCLUSIVE RED SEA – Hurghada hotel ambiance living directly on the beach with breathtaking sea view. Flexible installment payment plans are available without any additional fees or hidden costs." ( TO FULFILL YOUR DREAM OF LIVING ON THE BEAUTIFUL CORAL BEACHES OF THE RED SEA ) PROJ…
Agence
Properties and partners
Immeuble Exclusıve Somabay 3-Room Apartment with sea view. Egypt/ Hurghada
Immeuble Exclusıve Somabay 3-Room Apartment with sea view. Egypt/ Hurghada
Hurghada, Égypte
Prix ​​sur demande
L'année de construction 2027
Nombre d'étages 2
"EXCLUSIF MER ROUGE – Ambiance hôtelière à Hurghada, directement sur la plage avec une vue imprenable sur la mer. Des plans de paiement échelonnés flexibles sont disponibles sans frais supplémentaires ni coûts cachés." (POUR RÉALISER VOTRE RÊVE DE VIVRE SUR LES BELLES PLAGES DE CORAIL DE L…
Agence
Properties and partners
Immeuble Exclusıve Somabay 3-Room Apartment in high end Project in Hurghda
Immeuble Exclusıve Somabay 3-Room Apartment in high end Project in Hurghda
Hurghada, Égypte
Prix ​​sur demande
L'année de construction 2027
Nombre d'étages 4
"Exclusive Hurghada– Experience luxury living Close to the beach. Flexible installment payment plans are available, and you’ll enjoy the benefit of no additional fees or hidden costs, making your investment seamless and stress-free." ( so that your dream of living on a sunny island can com…
Agence
Properties and partners
Immeuble One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Immeuble One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Hurghada, Égypte
depuis
$33,165
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 5
Surface 40–62 m²
5 objets immobiliers 5
Platinum Resort An integrated complex of residential and commercial spaces providing everything you need to get away and enjoy your retreat, all year round. Minutes away from Downtown, with amenities that ensure you will never need to interrupt your time, designed by professional architec…
Agence
Hurghadians Property
