Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Estonia
  3. Viru Nigula vald
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Viru Nigula vald, Estonia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Viru Nigula vald, Estonia
2 bedroom house
Viru Nigula vald, Estonia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 390 m²
Floor 1/2
As part of an exclusive sale, a unique opportunity is offered to acquire the largest part of…
$548,177
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Viru Nigula vald, Estonia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go