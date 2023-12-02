Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Estonia
  3. Residential
  4. Viimsi vald
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Viimsi vald, Estonia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room house in Viimsi vald, Estonia
4 room house
Viimsi vald, Estonia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 720 m²
€749,900
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in Viimsi vald, Estonia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir